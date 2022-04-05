Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Dark Room Assistant in Tamil Nadu Medical subordinate Service. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 209 vacancies of Dark Room Assistant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A pass in Higher Secondary Course with Science Subjects (a) Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology (or) (b) Physics, Chemistry, Biology and any one of the related subjects (viz) Mathematics or Computer Science. Certificate of having successfully completed the training course for Dark Room Assistant of any Institution recognised by the State Government (or) Government of India. More details in notification.

Here’s TN MRB Dark Room Assistant recruitment 2022 notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from SC, SCA, ST, DAP (PH), DW category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 and Rs 600 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for MRB Dark Room Assistant recruitment:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” available against Dark Room Assistant Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.