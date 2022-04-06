Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination on the official website upsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.nic.in till April 26 upto 6.00 PM.

The online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to 10 till 6.00 PM. The examination will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through this examination, of which 314 vacancies are of the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 of General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2022. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category. Details in the notification below:

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CMS 2022

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration links (Part-I), read the instructions and proceed to register Fill up the details, pay the fee and upload the required documents Log in and proceed with Part-II registration Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination carrying 500 marks, followed by the personality test carrying 100 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.