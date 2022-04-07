Today is the last day to register online for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant notified by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Interested candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is April 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 54 vacancies of Technical Assistant under the Director of Textiles, Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age for the post is 20 years and the maximum age is 38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SEBC, SC, ST and all women candidates, 10 years for candidates belonging to PWD category. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: HSC or Matriculation with a certificate of completion of training in PMF/ Handloom weaving and dyeing from institute of Handloom weaving and Design, Khordha, Odisha.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for OSSC Technical Assistant recruitment:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Technical Assistant posts.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Main written Examination and Certificate Verification. Date and place of the examination will be conveyed to the eligible candidates in the admission letter in due course.