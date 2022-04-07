Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in from April 14 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 17, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Secretariat Assistant: 1360

Planning Assistant: 125

Malaria Inspector: 74

Data Entry Operator Grade C: 2

Auditor: 626

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree. More details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will have to pay the fee of Rs 540, whereas Rs 135 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.