Delhi University has started the online registrations for admission to various postgraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. Aspirants can apply for the exam online at pgadmission.uod.ac.in till May 15, reports NDTV.

Candidates will have to appear for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to the PG courses. DUET 2022 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to candidates from UR/OBC/EWS category.

Steps to register for DU PG admission 2022

Visit the official website pgadmission.uod.ac.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Once registered, login and proceed with application process Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy before applying for the admission:

Passport size photograph, max size 50KB, Scanned Signature, max size 50KB, a self-attested valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card / Voter’s Identity Card / PAN Card / Passport / Driving License), Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Date of Birth proof, max size 100KB and Caste Certificate (Self Attested) , max size 100KB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.