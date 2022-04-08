Today, April 8 is the last date to raise objections against Delhi Higher Judicial Service preliminary examination (DHJSE) 2022 answer key. Candidates can raise objections on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in upto 5.00 PM.

The exam was conducted on April 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices tab Now click on the objection link Fill in the details and upload suggestions Submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to raise objections.

Selection Procedure

Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

