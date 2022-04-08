Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. Eligible candidates can check and download the hall tickets from the official website www.sidbi.in.

The online examination is April 16 and the interview is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.sidbi.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the admit card under “SIDBI INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR RECRUITMENT OF OFFICERS IN GRADE ‘A’– GENERAL STREAM” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview. Candidates who qualify based on the minimum cut-off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for interview.

