Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the exam hall tickets for recruitment to Group B and C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 143 vacancies, of which 121 vacancies are for Group B posts and 22 vacancies are for Group C posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, examination details and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Click on “Hall Ticket and Mock Test for The Direct Recruitment For Various Group B & C Posts In JIPMER, Puducherry” under Jobs tab Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

