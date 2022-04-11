Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Regional Transport Officer and Transport Sub Inspector (Tech). Candidates will be able to apply on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in from April 15 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 14, 2022. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 24 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Regional Transport Officer: Bachelor’s degree in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognised university.

Transport Sub Inspector (Tech): Diploma in automobile engineering or mechanical engineering from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside Chhattisgarh are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas candidates from the state are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.