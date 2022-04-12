National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura has released the admit card for the written test for the post of Community Health Officers (CHO). Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website sams.co.in.

The written text is scheduled to be conducted on April 17, 2022. The test will consist of 100 marks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 180 CHO posts. Candidates selected through Competency Assessment Test (CAT) will go through 6 months of Certification Course on Community Health (CCCH) on July, 2022 session.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Requirements of 180 Community Health Officers (CHOs) (July 2022 Session) under National Health Mission, State Health & Family Welfare Society, Tripura” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of score in the Competency Assessment Test (CAT). There will be no viva-voce. Candidates will be selected based on merit.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.