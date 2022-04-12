Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Consultant (MC) in the Bank on Contract Basis with Fixed Hourly Remuneration, Mumbai. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till April 25 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any university recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Applicants having post graduate degree in General Medicine can also apply for this post.

Applicant should have a minimum two years post qualification experience practicing Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner. Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 40 kms from the Bank’s dispensaries.

Application Process

Eligible candidates may apply as per the format given in Annexure-I only. Application in a sealed cover should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 before 1700 hrs. on April 25, 2022.

Direct link to the application form.

Selection Process

The Bank will be conducting an interview for the shortlisted candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards etc. in order to limit the number of candidates to be called for interview. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final. Applicants shortlisted after the interview will be subjected to medical examination as per prescribed norms and other document verification process before being empaneled as Medical Consultant (MC) on contract basis.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.