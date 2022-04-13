Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam dates for the post of Primary Investigator 2021. Candidates can check and download the schedule available on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) will be conducted on April 19, 2022. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II will be held from 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The papers will consist of 100 marks each. There is 0.25 negative marking in both papers for each wrong answer.

The applicants will be able to download their admission letter from April 15 onwards using user credentials to appear the examination in the venue on the date and time mentioned therein.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Primary Investigator 2021 Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main Written Exam and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.