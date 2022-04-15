Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains admit card for the post of Primary Investigator 2021. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) will be conducted on April 19, 2022. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM and Paper II will be held from 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The papers will consist of 100 marks each. There is 0.25 negative marking in both papers for each wrong answer.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Primary Investigator 2021 Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main Written Exam and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.