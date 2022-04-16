UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the document verification and physical standard test of SI/ASI posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The DV/PST round will be conducted from April 19 onwards. A total of 4543 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the DV.

Steps to download the admit card

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on SI/ASI admit card link

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,329 vacancies, of which, 624+20 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) posts, 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295+32 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Selection Procedure

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

