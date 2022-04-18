Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’. The online application process has commenced and candidates can apply at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till April 18 (6.00 PM).

The RBI Assistant Manager exam will be conducted on May 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6 posts of Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha and 3 of Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security.

Here’s RBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Rajbhasha: 21-30 years as on March 1, 2022.

Protocol & Security: 25-40 years as on March 1, 2022.

Qualification:

Rajbhasha: Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level; OR Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.

Protocol & Security: The candidate should be an Officer with a minimum of five years of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

Selection process

Selection will be through examination and interview.

Application Fee

Applicants have to pay an application fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD).

Steps to apply for RBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2022:



Visit the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on the notice that reads, ‘Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’-Panel Year-2021’

Click on the hyperlink ‘Online Application Form’ Register at the IBPS portal and apply for the desired post of Officers in Grade B Upload documents, pay application fee and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for RBI Assistant Manager recruitment 2022.