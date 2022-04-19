Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the official notification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests in A.P. Forest Service. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in from April 20 to May 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service in the scale of pay of Rs 40,270 to 93,780.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following subjects:- Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications/ Computer Science, Engineering, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Zoology.

Here’s APPSC ACF recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately

Application Fee

Applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee.