The Delhi High Court has released the admit card for the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination -2022. Candidates can download their prelims admit card from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Delhi Judicial Service Prelims 2022 (Objective type) will be held on Sunday, April 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

DJSE 2022 official notice.

Steps to download DJSE admit card 2022:

Visit link applycareer.co.in/dhc/highcourtdjse2022/Highcourt2022DJSEAdmitCard.aspx Enter Online Application No., Date of Birth, Email-ID and submit The DJSE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.