Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2022. Candidates can download the calendar from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Health Worker (Female) Main Exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad (Sanyukt Samvarg) Pratiyogitatmak Pariksha 2018 will be held on May 22.

The Revenue Accountant Main Examination and Instructor Main Exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 19 and July 17, respectively.

Candidates can download the detailed schedule from Commission’s website.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the DV schedule for Lower Subordinate Examination. As per the notification, the DV will be held from May 11 to 26. A total of 1861 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The Combined Competitive Lower Subordinate exam is being conducted by UPSSSC to fill 672 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.