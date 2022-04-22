Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from April 25 onwards.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 15 and the application window will open from May 16 to 18. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 26 and the Main exam will be held on October 28, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 32 years, whereas 34 years is for candidates from reserved category as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university in India or from a foreign university declared by government in consultation with the Commission to be equivalent to a degree of a recognised university.

Application Fee

For general category candidates: Rs 1000

For reserved category candidates: Rs 500

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.