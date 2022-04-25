National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Pharmacists for Urban Health and Wellness Center. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in from May 1 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1222 vacancies, of which 611 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse and 611 for the post of Pharmacists.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse: GNM/BSc from a recognised institute.

Pharmacist: The applicants should have passed class 12th in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Pharmacist degree from a recognised institute.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacists for Urban Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.