Today is the deadline to apply online for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET 2022). Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The date for TNTET 2022 Paper I and II will be announced later. The exam will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for a duration of 3 hours. TNTET will be conducted to determine the eligibility of teachers in schools across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the board has released the detailed syllabus of TNTET Paper I and Paper II.

Direct link to the TNTET 2022 syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must be minimum of 18 years old. There is no upper age limit.

Educational Qualification:

For Paper I (for classes 1-5): Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. More details in the notification.

For Paper II (for classes 6-8): Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). More details in the official notice.

Here’s TNTET 2022 official notification.

Examination Fee

The Examination fee is Rs 500 for all reserved candidates and Rs 250 SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability.

Steps to apply for TNTET 2022:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (TNTET) - 2022” under ‘Current Recruitments’ Click on the online application link Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for TNTET 2022.

About TNTET

TET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

“TET Certificate will be valid for Life Time as per G.O (Ms) No.128, School Education (TRB) Department Dated 23.08.2021,” reads the notice.