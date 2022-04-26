Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the exam schedule to be conducted on May 4. Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

Exam Schedule Name of Exam Date Time Subject Assistant Director, Handloom

(Village Industries Department)



Assistant Registrar(Commerce and Industry Department) May 4 9.00 AM to 12 noon PAPER 1

Part I - GeneralKnowledge

Part II - AptitudeTest Law Officer(Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission)



Law Officer

(Home Jail Department) May 4 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM PAPER 1

Part I - GeneralStudies

Part II - Law

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF EXAMS HELD ON 04-05-2022” Key in your login details and submit The CGPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.