CGPSC exam dates released for Asst Director, Asst Registrar and others; download admit card here
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the exam schedule to be conducted on May 4. Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.
Exam Schedule
|Name of Exam
|Date
|Time
|Subject
| Assistant Director, Handloom
(Village Industries Department)
Assistant Registrar(Commerce and Industry Department)
|May 4
|9.00 AM to 12 noon
| PAPER 1
Part I - GeneralKnowledge
Part II - AptitudeTest
| Law Officer(Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission)
Law Officer
(Home Jail Department)
|May 4
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM
| PAPER 1
Part I - GeneralStudies
Part II - Law
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF EXAMS HELD ON 04-05-2022”
- Key in your login details and submit
- The CGPSC admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.