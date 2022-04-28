Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for Assistant Professor (Medical Edu.). Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The scrutiny test for 14 subjects will be conducted on May 5 and 6 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM at Ajmer district headquarters.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Professor(Medical Edu.) - 2021” under Important Links Now click “Get Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

