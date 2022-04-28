Reserve Bank of India had released the admit cards for the upcoming RBI Assistant Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant Main exam 2022 will be conducted on May 8, only for the candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of results of preliminary examination. The prelim exam result was declared on April 21.

The RBI Assistant Main exam will consist of 5 tests with 200 questions worth a total of 200 marks. The total time for the test is 135 minutes. All the questions will have multiple choices. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

The time of Main Examination and Venue of Examinations will be indicated in the admission letters. Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Handout available on the official portal for more details on the exam.

Steps to download RBI Assistant Mains admit card 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Call letters’ Click on the admit card link for Assistant Main exam On the IBPS portal, enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The RBI Assistant Mains admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RBI Assistant admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ at various offices of RBI.

Selection Process

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).