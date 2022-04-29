The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the result of Class 10th, 12th exam today, April 29. Candidates will be able to download their result from the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in from 1.00 PM onwards.

This year, Class 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in February and March.

As per a report by Times of India, the marking scheme for the board examination has been revised this year. The Board will allocate 80 marks to the theory exam and 20 marks to practical exam.

The School Education Department, MP took to twitter and said: “On 29th April 2022, at 1.00 pm, the result of High School, Higher Secondary will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education.”

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Class 10th, Class 12th result link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.