Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the model answer key of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2022 exam was conducted on April 27 in various shifts — Physics & Chemistry (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM), Biology (1.30 PM to 2.15 PM) and Mathematics (2.45 PM to 3.30 PM).

“Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 02.05.2022 (evening) to 07.05.2022 up to 5.00 PM. The email address for sending feedback is: tieefeedback@gmail.com,” the notice says.

Steps to check TJEE 2022 answer key:

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Model Answer key 2022”

The TJEE answer key pdf will open on screen Download and check.

Direct link to TJEE answer key 2022.