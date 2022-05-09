The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written exam schedule for the posts of Constables/Lady Constables. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22 from 12.00 noon to 1.00 PM. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in from May 10 onwards.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit these websites on a regular basis, reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February last year..

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.