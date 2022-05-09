Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process tomorrow, May 10, for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022. The CAPF notification is available for download at the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply at the website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 will be held on August 7 (Sunday) and will comprise two papers. Paper-I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II will be held from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The notification contains all details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy breakup, exam pattern, etc.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82.

Here’s UPSC CAPF AC 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree.

Selection process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

Application fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Click on the registration link for CAPF 2022 Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CAPF exam 2022.