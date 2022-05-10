Today, May 10 is the last date to apply for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC will conduct the CAPF exam 2022 on August 7 (Sunday) and will comprise two papers. Paper-I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II will be held from 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The notification contains all details regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy breakup, exam pattern, etc.

Here’s UPSC CAPF AC 2022 notification.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree.

Application Fee



Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Click on the registration link for CAPF 2022 Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.