High Court of Delhi has released admit card for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (HJSE) 2022. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022 and it would consist of four papers viz. (1) General Knowledge and Language, (2) Law-I, (3) Law-II and (4) Law-III. A total of 140 candidates will appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under Public Notices tab Now click on “Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination - 2022.” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.