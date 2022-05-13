Indian Army has invited online applications from eligible unmarried male engineering graduates for 136th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-136) commencing in Jan 2023 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till June 9 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by January 1, 2023 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Steps to apply for TGC 136

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply/Login’ Register and login to apply Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.