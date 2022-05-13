Indian Army has invited online applications from female candidates (only) who have registered and are appearing for NEET (UG) 2022 for admission to four years BSc (Nursing) Course commencing in the year 2022 at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till May 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 220 seats. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between 01 Oct 1997 and 30 Sep 2005 (both days inclusive)

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or equivalent (12 Years schooling) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology) and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a Statutory/ Recognized Board/ University/Examining Body. Candidates who will be appearing for final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

Application Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST) will have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as application processing fee. There is no

application fee for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for MNS BSc Nursing course

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply/Login’ Register and login to apply Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.