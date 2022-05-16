Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till June 16.

The recruitment drive aims to to fill up a total of 102 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Hindi: 28

English: 26

General Grammar: 25

Literature: 21

Grammar: 2

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation details available in the notification below.

Educational Qualification:

For Hindi and English: Second class post-graduate degree in the concerned subject having minimum 48% marks with Shiksha Shastri/BEd degree.

For General Grammar, Literature, and Grammar: Shastri or equivalent traditional Sanskrit exam with Sanskrit medium and Second Class Acharya degree or equivalent Sanskrit medium examination in the concerned subject having minimum 48% marks with Shiksha Shastri degree or equivalent. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SCHOOL LECTURER (SANSKRIT EDUCATION DEPTT.) EXAM 2022(RPSC)” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.