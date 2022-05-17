The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the application correction window for UGET 2022 today, May 17. Registered candidates will be able to edit select fields in the application form till May 19 at comedk.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 19. The admission ticket will be released on June 9 from 2.00 PM onwards.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on the login window Login using credentials Make the necessary changes to the form Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to edit the form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.