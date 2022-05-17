ICSI CSEET result 2022 releasing tomorrow; here’s how to download
Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 tomorrow, May 18. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu from 4.00 PM onwards.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates,” reads the notification.
The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on May 7th and 9th, 2022.
Steps to download CSEET result 2022
- Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.