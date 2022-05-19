Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Warehouse Manager (Group-B). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies till June 8 at ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7 posts of Planning officer (Group A) in the Department of Town and Country Planning, Govt. of Punjab.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Town and Country Planning or in Architecture. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

More details in the notification below:

Here’s PPSC Planning Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection procedure

The procedure for selection of candidates for the post of the Planning officer will be as per the Written Competitive Examination and Interview.

Application fee

Applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. Rs 500 is applicable to EWS/PWD/Ex-Serviceman.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022: