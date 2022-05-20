Today, May 20, is the last date to apply for the post of Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 119 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The person should possess a degree of Bachelor of Law (Professional Degree) of a recognized university or institution. Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Application Fee



Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only.

Steps to apply for PPSC ADA recruitment 2022

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ against Assistant District Attorney post an

Click on apply online link, fill in the required details Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The procedure for selection of candidates will be as per Written Competitive Examination. The question paper will be in English Language only. No interview shall be conducted for selection to these posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.