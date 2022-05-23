Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates will be able to apply for the post on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from May 25 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 23. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from June 24 to 28.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and should be registered under Chhattisgarh State Veterinary Council.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.