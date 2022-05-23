The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the hall ticket for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2022. The result will tentatively be declared on June 10.

The exam will be of 2 hours duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of X Class (S.S.C.) Examination, May-2022 as prescribed by AP State Board. The Question paper consists of 120 multiple-choice questions and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Steps to download AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website polycetap.nic.in Go to ‘Print Hall Ticket’ Enter 10th Class Hall ticket No/ Mobile No, 10th Passing/Appearing Year, Captcha and submit The AP POLYCET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022.

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.