NMDC Limited has released the admit card for written examination for various workmen grade posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nmdc.co.in.

The written test is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies, of which 43 vacancies are for the post of Field Attendant, 90 for Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) (RS-02), 35 for Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) (RS-02), 4 for MCO Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04), 10 for HEM Mechanic Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04), 7 for Electrician Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04), 2 for Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) (RS-04), and 9 for QCA Gr-III (Trainee) (RS-04).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nmdc.co.in On the homepage, click on the Workmen Grade posts admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.