The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the registration deadline for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). As per the notification, eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till May 30 upto 5.00 PM.

The application correction window will open on May 31 and close on June 1 (9.00 PM).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to

extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC NET December 2021 & June

2022 (merged cycles), as they could not upload the photo/documents nor could make payment of

requisite application fee due to heavy rush on the last date (20.05.2022), reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

Candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100. The application fee for candidates from OBC-(NCL)/EWS category and SC/ST/Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third gender is Rs 550 and Rs 275, respectively.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2022

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)” Register and login to apply Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.