The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Mains schedule of Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 and Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to commence on August 27 and conclude on September 4, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

A total of 203 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement - 30/2021-22 Important Notice regarding Mains Written Examination Date - INrMED-30-2021-22.pdf” The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 183 vacancies.

