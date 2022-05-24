Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from May 25 to June 10.

A total of 111 Apprentice vacancies are on offer, of which 88 are for the post of Graduate apprentice and 23 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year.

Here’s TWAD Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Educational Qualification

A degree in engineering or technology for Graduate apprentice.

A diploma in engineering or technology for Diploma Apprentice.

Selection process

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the CGPA / Percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on June 15.