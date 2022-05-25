Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon today, May 25. Candidates can apply for the post on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till June 23.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from June 24 to 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and should be registered under Chhattisgarh State Veterinary Council.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on “Apply Now” against ADVERTISEMENT FOR FOR VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON-2022 Now click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE APPLICATION OF VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON-2022” Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, submit the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

