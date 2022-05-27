Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in from June 2 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from June 2 to 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies, of which 21 vacancies are for the post of CMO and 12 for GDMO.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in medicine and registration under the medical council.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.