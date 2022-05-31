Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam calendar for the year 2022-23. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 and the Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 have already been conducted in April and May, respectively.

The Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 will be conducted on June 4 and the Basic Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 18.

The Senior Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 will be held on June 19. The commission will release the detailed exam schedule for the individual exams in due course of time. More details in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB exam calendar 2022.

Exam Calendar 2022-2023 Exam Exam Date Assistant Public Relations Officer Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 April 24, 2022

(Conducted) Junior Engineer Combined Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 May 18, 19, 20, 2022

(Conducted) Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 June 4 Basic Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 June 18 Senior Computer Instructor Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 June 19 Laboratory Assistant (Science) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 28 Laboratory Assistant (Geography) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 29 Laboratory Assistant (Home Science) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 June 29 Village Development Officer Direct Recruitment (Main Exam) 2021 July 9 House Keeper Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 July 9 Junior Engineer (Agriculture) Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 September 10 Librarian Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Exam 2022 September 11 Physical Training Instructor Grade 3 Direct Recruitment Examination 2022 September 25 Forester Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 November 6 Forest Guard Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 November 12 and 13

