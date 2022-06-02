Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Physiotherapist today, June 2. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till July 1, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from July 2 to 6. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from outside the State is Rs 400, whereas applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.psc.cg.gov.in Click on “APPLY NOW” against Physiotherapist post Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

