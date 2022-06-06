Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State will release hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) today, June 6. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12 in 33 districts of the State. The exam will be divided into two parts—Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The TET exam will be conducted to determine the eligibility of teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State.

Here’s TS TET 2022 Notification.

Steps to download TS TET 2022 hall ticket: