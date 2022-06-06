Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO), Homeopathy Medical Officer (HMO) and Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 763 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Ayurveda Medical Officer: 692

Homeopathy Medical Officer: 4 3

Unani Medical Officer: 28

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years as January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Ayurveda Medical Officer: CCIM Bachelor’s degree in Ayurveda from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Homeopathy Medical Officer: CCH Bachelor’s degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University. More details in the notification.

Unani Medical Officer: CCIM Bachelor’s degree in Unani from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for MPPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against AMO, HMO, and UMO posts Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.